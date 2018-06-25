Bronx murder rates on the rise as police make arrests in death of teen

THE BRONX — The murder rate is on the rise in the Bronx.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz is just one of dozens of people killed in the borough so far this year. Last year, 26 people were killed from Jan. 1 through June 17, but in the same time period this year, 44 people were murdered, NYPD data shows. It’s the highest murder rate the borough has seen since 2012.

Several more people have been killed since the NYPD last updated their data. Guzman-Feliz was killed on June 20. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in a Bronx park early Sunday. Two men and a woman were fatally shot on June 21. Robert Williams, 18, was killed by a gunshot wound to his chest on June 23.

The uptick in murders in the Bronx comes as crime rates have largely fallen citywide.

A map of the deaths shows they’re not isolated to any particular section of the borough.

