$14,000 worth of items stolen from SoHo Sunglass Hut

SOHO, Manhattan— Two robbers stole $14,000 worth of merchandise from a Sunglass Hut in Manhattan, police said Monday.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, two men walked into a Sunglass Hut at 157 Spring St. in SoHo and one of the individuals told the employee he had a gun.

A gun was never displayed and no injuries were reported, police said.

The men took $14,000 worth of items and fled westbound on Spring Street, according to police.

The robbers are described as between the ages of 25 and 30, police said.

The first individual is just over 6 feet tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and black-and-white shoes.

The second individual is about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

