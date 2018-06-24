Woman cuts man’s head with high heel during Lower East Side subway argument

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman, enraged during a subway argument, pulled off her shoe and hit a man in the head with it, cutting him, police officials said Sunday.

The pair were on a northbound F train near Delancey Street on Friday morning around 5 a.m. when they argued, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police do not know what exactly they argued about before the woman attacked the man with her shoe.

The woman got off at the Delancey Street stop and fled the scene, police officials said. She has not yet been arrested for the subway attack.

Following the attack, the 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said. He suffered a laceration to the head. The man is in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).