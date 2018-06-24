Woman arrested after 15-year-old daughter pulled over for speeding

EASTPORT, N.Y. — A woman was arrested after authorities pulled over her 15-year-old daughter for speeding on Long Island Sunday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near exit 62 on the westbound Sunrise Highway in Eastport.

The vehicle was pulled over, and officials found a 15-year-old girl operating the vehicle, said police.

According to authorities, the teen’s mother, Yolanda Martinez-Reymundo allowed the teen to drive the vehicle alone.

Martinez-Reymundo, 41, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.