What to know about Sunday’s BET Awards

The annual BET Awards will celebrate the best in music, movies and sports on Sunday.

Jamie Foxx is set to host the ceremony for a second time.

Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z will face off for album of the year, while Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o and Taraji P. Henson are some of the women competing for best actress.

Beyoncé is nominated for best female R&B/pop artist and best collaboration, making her the most nominated artist in the show’s history with 60 lifetime nods.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Miguel are some of the artists expected to take the stage to perform.

The BET Awards air Sunday at 8pm ET on BET.

See below for a full list of nominees.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyoncé

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N*E*R*D

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe x Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars f/Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khalid f/Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khalid f/Jay Z, Future & Beyoncé – “Top Off”

Cardi B f/21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana f/Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar f/Rihanna – “Loyalty”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

J.Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Dej Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yello”

Bruno Mars f/Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled f/Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” Migos f/Drake “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava DuVernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

Gold

LinkA

Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae f/ Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You”

Snoop Dogg f/ B Slade – “Words Are Few”

Ledisi and Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp – “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudbound

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Dwyane Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

SZA – Ctrl

Jay Z – 4:44

Migos – Culture II

Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

DJ Khaled – Grateful

BET Her Award

Janelle Monáe – “Django Jane”

Lizzo – “Water Me”

Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”

Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”

Chloe x Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”

Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA f/ Travis Scott – “Love Galore”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Migos f/ Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “MotorSport”

DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Best International Act Award

Booba (FRANCE)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (FRANCE)

Davido (NIGERIA)

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)

J Hus (UK)

NISKA (FRANCE)

Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)