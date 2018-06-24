Watch live: New York Mets face Los Angeles Dodgers

WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE

The Dodgers won 8-3 on Saturday night and the Mets are taking them on again Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

The Dodgers have won 11 straight against the Mets dating to May 2016, matching their best run in the rivalry. Los Angeles beat New York 11 straight times in 1963-64.

New York has lost five straight overall and 12 of 13 at home. The Mets have scored four or fewer runs in 15 straight home games dating to May 20.

Jason Vargas was supposed to start for New York, but the Mets placed him on the DL with a strained calf late Saturday night. The team expected to name a replacement starter early Sunday.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson recently said his players were running out of time to turn around their season.

“When you’re scoring runs at the anemic rate that we have, something hasn’t worked. So from that standpoint, I take full responsibility for where we are,” he said. “I’m not happy about it. But at the same time the job now if to figure out how to fix it and improve it.”