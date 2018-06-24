Protesters call for justice following fatal police shooting of 17-year-old unarmed teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pittsburgh, PA – Protests are continuing to spread across the Pittsburgh area following a fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenage earlier this week.

Antwon Rose, an unarmed 17-year-old honor student, was shot shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday by police in East Pittsburgh, according to WPXI.

In a video shared online from a witness, the teen is seen being shot three times while running away from a vehicle. The Allegheny Police Department allege in a statement that the teen was riding in a vehicle that matched the description of one from an earlier incident.

The rising high school senior died of an apparent gunshot wound to the "trunk," the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office announced on Friday.

Reports state that Rose's death was listed as homicide.

Various questions surrounding his death has garnered a nationwide conversation online, including a call for justice from Bernice A. King, the daughter of the late Martin Luther King. Jr.

#AntwonRose’s death is devastating. If you’re blaming his death on him running from police, I suggest you enlarge your understanding of and compassion for why a young, unarmed Black man would fear police, even when he’s done nothing wrong. There are facets and history to this. pic.twitter.com/j3LsPKB1iL — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 22, 2018

Philadelphia-based Attorney Lee Merrit, who has represented other prominent families in nationally-known Black Lives Matter cases, is representing the family.

He recently shared images on social media of the protesters calling for action across the city.

Pittsburgh’s protest have been powerful, peaceful and beautiful. Respect. pic.twitter.com/C2LHmntLiJ — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 23, 2018

A funeral service for Rose is scheduled for Monday.