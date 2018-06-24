NY firefighters deliver pizza for driver after car crash

HENRIETTA, NY — A pizza delivery worker got a helping hand from local firefighters after a car crash.

Engine 642 of the Henrietta Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday afternoon, the department wrote on Facebook. One of the vehicles involved was a pizza delivery car.

Once the patient was loaded onto an ambulance, the firefighters decided to “finish the delivery so the pizza wouldn’t go to waste.”

The delivery address was just down the road, so they headed there with the pizza.

They even “thanked the customer for deciding to order out and not risk burning food and setting off the fire alarm!”