Man gets away with over $2,000 in Brooklyn burglary pattern: police

BROOKLYN – Authorities are searching for the man accused of breaking into multiple Brooklyn residences over a span of ten months.

Police were reported about at least twelve burglaries following the same pattern dating back to Aug. 2017 and as recent as April.

The suspected burglar typically gained entry to the homes by forcing open or breaking through windows, police said.

Throughout the burglaries, the man got away with over $2,200 in cash, jewelry and personal items.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).