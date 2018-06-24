74-year-old man attacked, robbed in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the man who they say attacked and robbed a 74-year-old man in Brooklyn Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., the victim was returning to his residence along Bainbridge Street between Saratoga and Rockaway Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant when another man approached him from behind, police said.

The man placed him in a chokehold and punched him in the right eye and removed his wallet and keys from his pants pocket, authorities said.

The robber fled on foot east along Decatur St. toward Broadway.

The victim suffered minor injures and refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).