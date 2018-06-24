EXCLUSIVE: 5 in custody in machete murder of 15-year-old Bronx boy, law enforcement source says

NEW YORK — A total of five suspects were in custody Sunday in the mistaken identity, machete murder of a 15-year-old boy outside a Bronx bodega, a law enforcement source said.
Paterson police received a tip at about 2 p.m., which sent a large contingent that four people connected to the attack of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz were holed up at a house on East 24th Street in Paterson, a source tells PIX11.
When authorities went to the house, one suspect managed to escape, but was later apprehended minutes later, sources say.
Another suspect was arrested in the Dominican Republic, a source said.
NYPD Detectives are in Paterson now.
The leader of the Trinitarios gang apologized on Facebook, after the vicious saying the murder resulted from a case of mistaken identity.
Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega and hacked to death with a machete on Wednesday following a dispute with a group of males, officials said.
A source told PIX11 one gang member was angry, because a relative was featured in a sex video and thought Guzman Feliz was in the video.
Guzman-Feliz’s death sent shockwaves in the community, and on social media as the hashtag #JusticeforJunior began trending. Rapper Cardi B, a Bronx native, was among those paying tribute, posting on Instagram about getting justice for the teen.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Guzman-Feliz’ family to help with funeral costs and other financial difficulties. To donate, visit Justice For Junior.
The identities of the five taken into custody were not immediately known.