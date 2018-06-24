4-year-old girl on scooter fatally struck in Brooklyn, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 4-year-old girl on her scooter was fatally struck in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., the child on her scooter and her mother were along Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street in Bushwick when a vehicle backing up from the sidewalk parking lot struck both of them, police said.

Both the mother, 39, and her daughter were taken to the hospital. The girl was pronounced dead, said police.

The mother also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle took off and is being sought by police.