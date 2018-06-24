34-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx park

WOODSTROCK, the Bronx — A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in a Bronx park early Sunday, a police spokeswoman aid.

He was in Rainey Park near Beck Street and Intervale Avenue when he was shot in the head and back, NYPD officials said. The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

No arrests have been made. Police do not yet have any description of the shooter.

