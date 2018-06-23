Women attack, rob cab driver in the Bronx: police

NEW YORK — Authorities are searching for three women considered persons of interest in a violent robbery of a cab driver in the Bronx earlier this month.

On June 11, three women entered a cab in the vicinity of 60 Avenue D in Manhattan around 10:15 p.m. and asked the driver to take them to 3606 Bronxwood Ave in Williamsbridge, police said.

On the way to their destination, at least one of the women asked the cab driver to let her out along 135th Street and Willis Avenue, said cops.

When they reached their final destination, the women attempted to exit the cab without paying the driver, who then confronted them, according to authorities.

The driver, 55, was then punched, kicked and pushed, causing scratches, bruising and swelling under his eye, police said.

The women took $120 in cash from the victim and fled east on 213th Street, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).