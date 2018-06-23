Police rescue kitten stuck in sewer

YONKERS, N.Y. — A kitten stranded down in a sewer was rescued by Yonkers police Saturday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., a woman was walking her dog and heard a kitten crying down in a sewer in the vicinity of 256 Riverdale Ave., police said.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department and Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene.

Officers Jamie Molina and Anthony Alaimo executed a plan rescue the kitten, and was eventually brought to safety.

The feline was taken to Yonkers Animal Shelter, where it is receiving attention.