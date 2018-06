MANHATTAN — Northbound 1, 2 and 3 trains has resumed with delays after a person was struck by a train Saturday morning.

A person was struck around 10:30 a.m. on the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side, the MTA said.

Northbound 1, 2 and 3 trains were temporarily bypassing the 72nd Street station.

Northbound 2 and 3 trains were also running local between Times Sq-42nd St. to 96 St.

Commuters are told to expect delays.