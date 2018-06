Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers are known for always being on the move. You can see it in their shoes.

A fresh shoe shine can help the soul.

Vadim Khaimov is the owner of Shoe Repair VIP.

Three generations of the family have been in the business since they started a first location in Queens. His brother works at business on East 45th Street at Park Avenue.

Khaimov says he opened the business thirteen and a half years ago, but their lease is not being renewed.

He hopes to find another location.