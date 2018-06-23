Man who hacked off woman’s arm and two fingers arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A 38-year-old man who allegedly cut off his wife's arm and several of her fingers has been captured, police said Saturday

Yong Yu was apprehended in the Niagara Falls area, after fleeing a Brooklyn home following the attack on Thursday, according to police.

Yu is accused of severing the right arm and two fingers on the left hand of his 35-year-old wife in a vicious assault around 12:20 p.m., police said.

The woman remains in critical but stable condition at this time.