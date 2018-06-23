Man gropes teens outside Broadway theater: cops

MIDTOWN — Authorities are searching for the man accused of groping three teenage girls outside a New York Broadway theater Friday night.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. after a performance of ‘Anastasia’ at the Broadhurst Theater as crowds of people were exiting the building.

Police say a man stood outside the theater and made inappropriate sexual contact, groping three teenage girls, ages 15, 16 and 19.

None of the teens were injured, and they refused medical attention.

The individual is described to be about 55 years old, 5 feet 7 inches with brown eyes and balding grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap and a blue and yellow striped polo shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).