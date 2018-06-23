Man convicted of escaping ICE custody at NYC airport

Posted 8:28 AM, June 23, 2018, by

NEW YORK — A Senegalese man has been convicted of escaping from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in New York’s Kennedy International Airport.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, escaped ICE custody at JFK Airport on March 27, 2018. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

A jury in federal court in Brooklyn deliberated for about two hours on Friday before finding Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke guilty of the misdemeanor.

Prosecutors had showed jurors a security videotape of Mbacke dashing through the airport last year after he ducked away from agents preparing to deport him to Senegal for a previous gun offense. Authorities tracked him down three days later in Chicago.

Defense attorney Jan Rostal accused federal authorities of falsely labeling her client as a threat to public safety. After the verdict, she said the case opened up questions about how the government handles deportations.

The conviction carries a sentence of up to one year behind bars.

Related stories