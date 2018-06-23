Man arrested in Brooklyn attempted rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A man wanted for an attempted rape in Brooklyn has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Darryl Williams, 25, of Brooklyn was arrested after he forced his way inside of a Brooklyn apartment, threatened a woman, and demanded that she performed a sex act on Thursday.

The incident happened jus before 3:30 p.m. near Meeker and Kingsland Avenues, when a 37-year-old woman answered her apartment door after Williams knocked and asked for “Jeffery,” police said.

When the victim opened the door to converse with Williams, he forced his way inside and pushed the victim into her bedroom, claiming he had a knife in his bag before demanding she perform a sex act on him, police said.

The woman punched Williams in his groin and attempted to flee, but he tackled her and attempted to remove her dress, said police.

She screamed and then was struck with the door, said cops.

Williams is charged with Attempted Rape, Strangulation, Assault, Burglary, Attempted Criminal Sex Act, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Forcible Touching, and Sexual Abuse.