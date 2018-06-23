70-year-old man fatally stabbed outside Queens home

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A 70-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside his Queens home Friday night.

Authorities received a call at about 9:41 p.m. regarding an assault in progress at a Queens Village home in the vicinity of 104th Avenue and 220th Street.

When they arrived, police found a man lying in the driveway with stab wounds to his neck, said authorities.

The man, identified as George Bartoli, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.