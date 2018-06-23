18-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn, gunman sought

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the gunman who fatally shot an 18-year-old boy in Brooklyn earlier this month.

On June 10, police responded to a call at about 12:28 a.m. regarding a male shot in front of 3402 Church Ave.

When they arrived, police found Christopher Williams with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries six days later, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the gunman is described as a heavyset male who was last seen with a handgun.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).