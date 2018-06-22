You only have a few more days to visit a Toys ‘R’ Us

It’s the final countdown for Toys R Us; the iconic store will close all of its locations within the next week.

All locations in the U.S. will be closed down by June 29. Toys are up to 70 percent off and locations are also selling furniture and fixtures.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with debt that hurt its attempts to compete.

It pledged then to stay open, but had weak sales during the critical holiday season. In January it announced plans to close about 180 stores.

On March 14, the company announced that it would shut or sell all of its 735 US stores.

The billionaire toymaker behind Bratz dolls and Little Tike had placed a $675 million bid for 200 of the remaining locations, but his bid was rejected.

PIX11 contributed to this report.