Woman fights back against attempted rapist in Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for a man wanted for an attempted rape in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Meeker and Kingsland Avenues, when a woman, 37, answered her apartment door after an unknown male knocked and asked for “Jeffery,” police said.

When the victim opened the door to converse with the man, he forced his way inside and pushed the victim into her bedroom, claiming he had a knife in his bag before demanding she perform a sex act on him, according to authorities.

The woman punched the man in his groin and attempted to flee, but he tackled her and attempted to remove her dress, said police.

She screamed and then was struck with the door, said cops.

The man fled the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).