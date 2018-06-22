The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE in Seaside Heights from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zipcode 08751!

Friday, the PIX11 Morning News takes you behind-the-scenes at Seaside Heights, NJ to one of the most popular beach-side getaways on the east coast.

Neighborhood Eats: For 30 years, Bobber’s Family Restaurant has been serving up great food for great prices! Owner, William Akers, who also happens to be a former mayor of Seaside Heights, talks about the food, the famous Pork Roll and the town’s recovery following Superstorm Sandy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seaside Heights: Then and Now: Summers will never be the same in Seaside Heights following Superstorm Sandy. “Jersey Strong” means what it sounds like. After the storm destroyed amusement park rides, the boardwalk and multiple shops, the city has worked hard to restore the town they love.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting in shape like a lifeguard: Lifeguard duty is not only important when at the beach, it takes a lot of training. Dan and Jill try out some workouts lifeguards do to stay fit and keep their endurance and stamina up.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seaside Heights summer style: Vintage Anchor is a popular boutique located on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. Oji talks to the owner about summer fashion and the trendy outfits of summer 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best view in town: riding the ferris wheel: If your looking for a great view in Seaside Heights it's not hard to find. Lisa Mateo takes a ride on the ferris wheel to see a view of the entire boardwalk.