New outdoor restaurant brings tropical oasis to SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan — When was the last time you saw palm trees in SoHo?

A new restaurant is trying to bring the Tulum Mexican jungle to the concrete jungle of Manhattan.

Welcome to Gitano NYC.

“We had to down to Florida ourselves, scout out 400 Palm trees,” Garrett Magee, co-founder Manscapers New York told PIX11 News. “We lucked them out ourselves."

Manscapers New York trucked in 400 palm trees, both large and small, on flatbed trucks from Miami to fill this 24,000-square foot space on Varick Street right by the Holland Tunnel.

It’s a faux tropical paradise where instead of hearing tropical birds you hear traffic horns from the tunnel.

“Everywhere in New York you are always looking for outdoor space,” James DeSantis, co founder of Manscapers New York, who designed the restaurant, told PIX11 News. “It’s gorgeous."

Gitano the restaurant hasn’t officially opened yet, still in previews, but when it does, it will be here only for a few months of the summer,

It’ll be like a pop-up store, or better yet a snowbird.

When the weather starts to turn cold, Gitano NYC will close up Shop and move south to Miami for the cold winter months, returning here again next summer.

“It’s gorgeous,” Joseph Flynn told PIX11 after emerging from Gitano NYC. “I read about in on Vogue and this is the opening and knew I wanted to come."

Tyler and Kyle Goldflower also loved the outdoor vibe. “It takes you away,” they said.

One other note, Gitano closes at midnight even on weekends because unlike a Mexican jungle, this new restaurant has to be considerate of its urban neighbors.