Manhole fire in Brooklyn injures 3, 1 seriously: officials

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — At least three people were injured, one seriously, after a manhole in Brooklyn went up in flames early Friday.

The manhole caught on fire shortly before 1 a.m. along South Second Street and Union Avenue in Williamsburg, fire officials said.

Workers were on scene looking for a gas leak when something sparked, causing a fire, according to the National Grid.

Three National Grid workers were injured and were taken to the hospital, the National Grid said.

One of the workers suffered serious injuries, officials said.

The National Grid is on scene making repairs.