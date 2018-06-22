Man accused of assault, heroin possession jumps from third floor window in attempt to flee cops

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman and was in possession of heroin Thursday night.

Police responded to a call at about 10:45 p.m. regarding an assault at a North Ward residence in Newark.

A woman had been assaulted by a man she knows following a quarrel, police said.

Amaro attempted to run away from police by jumping through the window of the third floor apartment, said cops.

Newark authorities positioned themselves beneath the window and caught him before he made impact to the ground, according to authorities.

Amaro, who was also found in possession of nine glassine envelopes of heroin, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries from the fall and was charged with simple assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.