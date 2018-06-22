Howard sees pastor admit guilt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, judgment day for a crooked pastor whose case we’ve been on for more than a year.

R. David Keith, a pastor at a Newark church, weaseled a bookkeeping job at a Middlesex County plumbing and hearing company called RupCoe. He proceeded to loot the business for about $750,000!

On June 11, Pastor Keith was in court to plead guilty to criminal facilitation and insurance fraud. He’ll be sentenced to 14 years when he comes back to court in August. He’ll also have to make restitution to Jim and Lisa Coyle at Rupcoe.

Who knows how much he’ll ever pay back. But at least this supposed man of God is going somewhere where he won’t be able to pull any rip-offs.