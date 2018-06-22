How to help family of teen fatally stabbed in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, also known as Junior, is remembered fondly around his Bronx community as a good kid.

Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed Wednesday during a dispute at a deli in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

He died from his injuries a short time later.

Guzman-Feliz' family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral costs and other financial difficulties. To donate, click here.

"Hey everyone I opened up a gofundme account for my brother in law and he’s family due to financial difficulties at this moment since he’s death was so sudden and tragic. He was 15 yrs old and was stabbed to death by a group of multiple men Anything donated will be greatly appreciated. We appreciate your help and your prayers thank you very much."

Police responded to the deli at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday, to find Guzman-Feliz had been stabbed in the neck.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from a dispute with a group of males at the store.

The group fled the scene and Guzman-Feliz ran to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Caterina Reeves was one of many in the community who visited a growing memorial Friday, outside of the deli where it happened.

"He was only 15.. he didn't deserve that," Reeves said. "He was a good kid. I don't know what I'm going to do without him."

Reeves said she and Guzman-Feliz were in the community’s law enforcement explorers program, which teaches teens about policing.

A relative, who did not want her identity revealed, is still in shock.

“He was a good kid — always in my house, playing video games, playing with my kids, taking them to the park, always playing basketball ... all the time," she said.

Guzman-Feliz' death is sending shockwaves in the community, and on social media as the hashtag #JusticeforJunior began trending. Rapper Cardi B, Bronx native, joined the mix, posting on Instagram about getting justice for the teen.