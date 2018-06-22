How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Private First Class William Douglas Brundage, 88, never thought he would be homeless at his age. He was injured in combat in Korea.

Now in a wheelchair, staying with family, in the grant houses in Harlem He needed a home.

After PIX11’s story, Brundage got a voucher. “Thanks to PIX11, I’m one step closer to getting a home,” said Brundage.

= = =

Jasmin Sanchez lives inside the Baruch Houses and says for months she has been asking for repairs, she says holesin her wall are allowing an invasion of bugs into her home.

“Its one thing to dodge bugs in the stairwell or walking outside your building, but when you have to literally live as a hostage in your bedroom because “they” are coming through the walls, it’s scary,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says her dog named Rocky, has earned his name, fighting insects.

“He’s the only one helping me right now,” says Sanchez.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “We have been working with the resident and have staff onsite making repairs already. We are scheduling additional repairs now as we strive to provide all residents the safe, clean homes they deserve.”

= = =

HUD Regional Director of NY and NJ was the guest on the Live Monica Makes It Happen Facebook show.

Watch it below: