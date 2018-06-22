Gloria Allred on Me Too movement and more on News Closeup

Gloria Allred has been representing women in their battle for equal rights for decades, playing a key role in the fight for safe, legal abortions.

She has also given voice to the voiceless, helping women who have been the victim of sexual assault to seek justice.

Allred is currently at the forefront of the ‘me too’ movement, representing many of the women who have accused some of the country’s richest and most powerful men of sexual assault and even rape.

Those cases include high profile defendants like Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

We hear from Allred about all of these cases and more, including the traumatic personal event that fueled her ambition to help other victims of sexual assault.