Dozens rally outside NJ ICE detention facility demanding children be reunited with families

ELIZABETH, N.J. — An attorney helping detainees being housed in Elizabeth said they planned to meet with about 50 migrants at the ICE facility in Elizabeth today.

Most are men. Some were separated from their children at the border, and some now have no idea where their children are.

“Why would anyone think it is right to separate a mother from a child? A father from a son? This is just not right! It is not the American way,” said Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp.

One man inside the Elizabeth ICE facility has a 5-year-old daughter alone in a detention facility in Michigan. All who have spoken to attorneys say they heard about any changes for their children since the President’s executive order. Trump signed it on Wednesday to stop the separation of families.

“You know every time my son stirs at night, I’m thinking about these kids. Every time my daughter calls for my husband, I’m thinking about these kids,” said Lake Hopatcong mom of 4, Christine Clarke.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez called for an end to the criminalization of asylum seekers.

“All families belong together,” he said.

Attorneys are trying to get more information on the migrants detained in Elizabeth, as well as on the whereabouts of their children.