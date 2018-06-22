Actors perform NYC-inspired Shakespeare play in Brooklyn park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actors are presenting Shakespeare in a Brooklyn park.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be performed in Carroll Park between Court and Smith Streets in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn through July 1st on Wednesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

This is a modern production with New York City as a backdrop.

The show moves inside to Actors Fund, 160 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn July 11th.

Smith Street Stage has been performing in Carroll Park for 9 years.

Actors Patrick Harvey and Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy spoke with PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker about performing in the park for the people and the pigeons.

Beth Ann Hopkins and Jonathan Hopkins are among the founding members of the company. The husband and wife team also live in the neighborhood.

The program is supported with some funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs along with the City Council.