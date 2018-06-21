Woman critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Manhattan Thursday, police said.

Authorities were called to East 125th Street and Madison Avenue in East Harlem about a pedestrian struck.

The victim, identified so far only as a 35-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene.

