Protestors gather at LaGuardia to support immigrant children separated from parents

NEW YORK — Overnight, dozens of demonstrators gathered at LaGuardia Airport, rallying for the rights of immigrant children separated from their families under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy at the border.

A group of seven boys were spotted getting off an American Airlines flight, carrying government labeled belongings, the New York Times reports.

Word quickly spread that several children would be boarding planes from Texas to New York, and demonstrators quickly mobilized and made signs in Spanish, singing peacefully.

"We're here to support and show them love because no one should be separated from their moms," said one activist.

City council members, including Jumaane Williams were among the may who gathered at LaGuardia Airport and spread the word through social media.

Williams slammed the Trump administration's policy that separated over 2,000 children from their parents who were coming to the United States to seek asylum.

"I'm happy that people responded and the best thing we can do with all this madness is to be a witness, and to make sure this isn't going to happen quietly," he told PIX11.

An American Airlines spokesperson told PIX11 they were assured by ICE that the minors boarding their planes were children being reunited with family members already living in the United States and were not being sent to shelters.

"Yesterday evening, a customer publicized what they assumed was a group of separated children who were being transported on one of our aircraft. This claim deeply concerned our team members and customers. We have been assured by the escorts of this specific group, and further confirmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that these individuals are being reunited with family members who live in the United States," the spokesperson said.

PIX11 News has reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.