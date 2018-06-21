Mother of three battles mold at Brownsville home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Tiffany Fraticelly lives in the Marcus Garvey Houses in Brownsville, and says it’s hard enough to be a new mom, but she daily battles mold in her bathroom and getting needed repairs.

“It worries me," Fraticelly said. "I just had a baby. And I have to bathe her near mold. This can’t be healthy for my children."

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority tells us this, “We attempted to visit the apartment today, but they were not home. We are reaching out now in order to schedule necessary repairs as quickly as possible.”

