Man allegedly torturers his Long Island landlord’s tiny poodle

MINEOLA, N.Y. — An alleged animal abuser was arraigned Wednesday for severely torturing a 10-pound toy poodle, the Nassau County district attorney said.

Peter Granath, 26, was renting the basement bedroom of a home on Wellington Road in Minneola, and after a month, the landlord and her kids began noticing unexplainable injuries to their 8-year-old poodle Layla, the district attorney said.

On March 29, the family returned home from school and work and found Layla in serious distress.

Layla was immediately rushed to a veterinarian for emergency care and diagnosed with a concussion, jaw trauma, multiple fractured ribs and bruising, according to the district attorney. The injuries were inflicted of blunt force trauma and were not accidental.

The veterinary bills totaled over $6,000 and Layla is still recovering from injuries.

The only person in the house the day of the incident was Granath, who is now facing charges of second degree criminal mischief and overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, according to the district attorney.

“We have no tolerance for animal abuse in Nassau County because we know that those who abuse defenseless animals often harm people as well,” the district attorney said.

Granath is no longer allowed to live in the house. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court July 18.