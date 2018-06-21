Man, 61, dragged and robbed at Bronx subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: The video above depicts an attack and may be disturbing to some viewers.

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — A 61-year-old man was punched, dragged and robbed by a couple at a Bronx subway station Monday morning, police said.

The attack happened at about 4:40 a.m. at the staircase of the Pelham Parkway subway station, police said.

A woman asked the victim for money, but he walked past her. He continued to walk up the station's stairs then a man followed him into the staircase and punched him several times in the face, police said.

The man dragged the victim down the steps to the street where he and the woman began to punch the victim. They also tried to snatch his bag, police said.

A passerby intervened and broke up the fight, police said.

During the attack, the man stole $20 from the victim’s pants, police said.

Both attackers ran away, heading south along White Plains Road.