Kate Spade’s father, 89, dies night before his daughter’s funeral

Kate Spade’s father died Wednesday night, the day before his daughter’s funeral in Kansas City, according to reports.

The Kansas City Star received a statement from the family two minutes before the funeral mass for Spade, the news site reported.

The statement reads:

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Frank was born in Kansas City, MO and was a lifelong resident. He served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from the University of Miami in 1949, after which he returned to Kansas City to work in in the family construction business. He was president of the Midwest Heavy Construction Association in the mid 1960s, after taking over the family business from his father Earl F. Brosnahan, Sr. and his mother Helen Rose Brosnahan (née Mottin). “Frank married June Therese Mullen in 1953 and had six children, Missy, Earl III, Ann, Reta, Katy (deceased), and Eve. He was an avid tennis player and a charter member of the Carriage Club in Kansas City for more than 50 years. Frank married Sandy Palmer in 1992 and she was bedside when he passed. “Later in life Frank took up golf and was a great lover of his two Yorkshire Terriers. He was especially proud of his wife, children and grandchildren. Frank is survived by his wife Sandy, three brothers and a sister, five children, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Katherine and Helen De Salme and his daughter Katherine Noel.”

Spade was born in Kansas City. She was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. Spade was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter.