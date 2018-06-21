Ex-prosecutors, ex-judge to review NYPD’s discipline process

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department is asking a pair of former top federal prosecutors and the special master in the Michael Cohen case to review its disciplinary process.

Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday he expects ex-U.S. Attorneys Mary Jo White and Robert Capers and ex-federal judge Barbara Jones to have findings and recommendations within four months.

O’Neill said he wants to make sure the department’s discipline practices are fair and effective.

“As we build deeper trust with the people we are sworn to protect, we must ensure that our systems for confirming that our officers are doing their jobs justly, fairly and effectively are also working justly, fairly and effectively for our officers and for the people of our City,” O’Neill said.

Christopher Dunn of the New York Civil Liberties Union said the decision shows the NYPD recognizes an “enormous problem” with its disciplinary system.

He says having an NYPD critic on board would make the panel more effective.

As special master, Jones is determining what materials seized from President Donald Trump’s private attorney are subject to attorney-client privilege.