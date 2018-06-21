15-year-old boy fatally stabbed during dispute in the Bronx

BELMONT, the Bronx — A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed after a dispute broke out in the Bronx late Wednesday.

Police responded to a call about an assault at about 11:40 p.m. in front of a grocery store along E. 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue.

Authorities arrived to find out Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was stabbed in the neck after he was involved in a dispute with a group of males outside store.

The group fled the scene and Guzman-Feliz ran to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

