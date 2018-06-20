Woman killed after fire rips through several buildings in Bayonne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYONNE, N.J. — One woman is dead after a fire ripped through three buildings in New Jersey early Wednesday.

At least 50 firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that erupted around 1:30 a.m. at a mixed-use building on 795 Broadway near W. 36th street in Bayonne.

A woman was pronounced dead, officials on scene confirmed.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.

About 16 residents have been displaced by the fire, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

Red Cross was on scene assisting those displaced by the blaze.

"There's a lot of hidden fire within the walls, so this is a defensive fire investigation," he said.

Bayonne fire officials have sent out the warning that a building is in imminent danger of collapsing.

