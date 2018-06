Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, N.Y. — PIX11 honors the Yorktown Fire Department for their work in water rescue and keeping the town safe.

PIX11 met several members of the fire department and got a tour of the place, as well as saw their dive team in action.

The Yorktown Fire Department is prepared for all types of water rescue and praises their members for their preparedness and staying up-to-date on training, holding sessions at least twice a month.