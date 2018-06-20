MLB making history at NYC Pride Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The MLB is making history as they join the NYC Pride Parade for the first time this year.

The MLB and the NFL will be joining the NHL, NBA and WNBA during the march, making this year's parade the largest number of sports league representation in the event's history.

MLB Chief of Diversity & Inclusion officer, Renee Tirado, who was a major part in the league joining the march, drops by the PIX11 Morning News and talks about the historic event and how important the march is to the league.