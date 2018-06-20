Ceiling collapses at Brooklyn subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A portion of ceiling collapsed at the Borough Hall subway station Wednesday afternoon.

One person was reported injured, officials said. Her suitcase was also knocked out of her hand.

"I heard a loud bang, I turn around, and a part of the ceiling COLLAPSED," one man tweeted. "This was on the Manhattan bound 4/5 train platform near the front end. There was a lady standing close to the platform edge and her suitcase got knocked over from the debris, I hope she’s okay."

New York City Transit President Andy Byford was on the scene after the collapse.

"Our main priority is to make it safe," he said.

Borough Hall is one of the oldest stations in New York, Byford said. Any renovation is difficult because so much work has been done on the road above it.

"This reinforces my determination to get the funding," Byford said. "We need to get on with modernizing our stations to prevent this kind of thing from happening."

Manhattanbound 4 and 5 trains were bypassing Borough Hall. Customers were advised to expect delays on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines.