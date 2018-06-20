2 men stabbed in Upper West Side building, man taken into police custody

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two men were stabbed in an Upper West Side building Wednesday night, police said.

They were attacked on the 8th floor of a building on 92nd Street near Columbus Avenue around 8 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Both men were rushed to the hospital and are not likely to die.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. Police do not know what led up to the stabbing.

No identifying information is available for the men stabbed or the man in police custody.