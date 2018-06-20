Brawl breaks out near Coney Island Boardwalk; 2 men injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Two people were brutally attacked by a group of five men in Coney Island, police said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out between two groups at the corner of Stillwell Avenue and Riegelmann Boardwalk West, according to police.

The two victims, ages 17 and 21, attempted to break up the fight, but were then attacked by five men who began to punch and kick them, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen and the back and the 21-year-old victim was allegedly hit several times with a beach umbrella, according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

The five men fled in an unknown direction.

All of the individuals are described to be between 17 and 20-years-old with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).