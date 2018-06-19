Woman living in Baruch Houses is battling bugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jasmin Sanchez lives inside the Baruch Houses and says she has been asking for repairs for months.

Sanchez says holes in her wall are allowing an invasion of bugs into her home.

“Its one thing to dodge bugs in the stairwell or walking outside your building, but when you have to literally live as a hostage in your bedroom because 'they' are coming through the walls, it’s scary,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says her dog named Rocky, has earned his name, fighting insects.

“He’s the only one helping me right now,” Sanchez said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “We have been working with the resident and have staff onsite making repairs already. We are scheduling additional repairs now as we strive to provide all residents the safe, clean homes they deserve.”

